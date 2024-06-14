Follow the crypto

Cryptocurrency-focused political action committees have raised more than
$187 million
to influence 2024 elections.
They have spent more than
$38 million
of it so far.

All cryptocurrency PAC expenditures by party

» More detailed spending by party

Expenditures by committee

These PACs have already spent heavily to influence the outcome of multiple Congressional races.

Top races influenced by crypto industry money

Placeholder for a missing image of person.
Placeholder for a missing image of person.
Placeholder for a missing image of person.
Placeholder for a missing image of person.
Placeholder for a missing image of person.
» All races with crypto spending

Despite the relatively small size of the cryptocurrency industry, cryptocurrency-focused PACs are among the most well-funded this election cycle.

Where crypto-focused PACs fall among the most highly funded super PACs

NameDescriptionReceiptsCash on hand
1Make America Great Again Inc.supports Donald Trump$178,560,026$93,736,036
2Fairshakesupports cryptocurrency interests$177,877,738$106,996,176
3Never Back Down Inc.supports Ron DeSantis$145,519,909$6,190,010
4Senate Leadership Fundsupports Senate Republicans$124,063,824$117,007,416
5SMPsupports Senate Democrats$122,904,784$92,396,317
6Democracy PACGeorge Soros' super PAC, supports Democrats$60,734,458$20,553,987
7United Democracy Project ('UDP')AIPAC-backed super PAC, supports Israel$53,274,582$19,036,330
8Club for Growth Actionsupports small-government conservatives$52,047,665$10,024,220
9Keystone Renewal PACsupports Pennsylvania Republicans$27,493,122$9,831,467
10LCV Victory Fundsupports environmental issues$26,655,513$19,078,389
Note that some of the values in this table differ from the rest of the data used elsewhere on this site; see the FAQ.
This list includes only PACs that are designated with the FEC as independent expenditure only political committees (super PACs), and does not include hybrid PACs. To view all political action and party committees, including hybrid PACs, see the list of all PACs.
» All super PACs
» All PACs

Recent expenditures

June 28, 2024 (disseminated June 25, 2024)
Support Blake Masters (Arizona House District 8)$12,349.00
Defend American Jobs
Advertising expenses
IE-Masters-Media Production
June 14, 2024 (disseminated June 14, 2024)
Oppose Jamaal Bowman (New York House District 16)$11,123.00
FairShake
Advertising expenses
IE-Bowman-Media Production
June 14, 2024 (disseminated June 15, 2024)
Oppose Trent Staggs (Utah Senate)$9,347.00
Defend American Jobs
Advertising expenses
IE-Staggs-Media Production
June 14, 2024 (disseminated June 19, 2024)
Oppose Trent Staggs (Utah Senate)$136,995.00
Defend American Jobs
Advertising expenses
IE-Staggs-Direct Mail Printing & Postage
June 14, 2024 (disseminated June 17, 2024)
Oppose Trent Staggs (Utah Senate)$136,995.00
Defend American Jobs
Advertising expenses
IE-Staggs-Direct Mail Printing & Postage
» All recent expenditures