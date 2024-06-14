Follow the crypto
All cryptocurrency PAC expenditures by party» More detailed spending by party
Expenditures by committee
These PACs have already spent heavily to influence the outcome of multiple Congressional races.
Top races influenced by crypto industry money
Despite the relatively small size of the cryptocurrency industry, cryptocurrency-focused PACs are among the most well-funded this election cycle.
Where crypto-focused PACs fall among the most highly funded super PACs
|Name
|Description
|Receipts
|Cash on hand
|1
|Make America Great Again Inc.
|supports Donald Trump
|$178,560,026
|$93,736,036
|2
|Fairshake
|supports cryptocurrency interests
|$177,877,738
|$106,996,176
|3
|Never Back Down Inc.
|supports Ron DeSantis
|$145,519,909
|$6,190,010
|4
|Senate Leadership Fund
|supports Senate Republicans
|$124,063,824
|$117,007,416
|5
|SMP
|supports Senate Democrats
|$122,904,784
|$92,396,317
|6
|Democracy PAC
|George Soros' super PAC, supports Democrats
|$60,734,458
|$20,553,987
|7
|United Democracy Project ('UDP')
|AIPAC-backed super PAC, supports Israel
|$53,274,582
|$19,036,330
|8
|Club for Growth Action
|supports small-government conservatives
|$52,047,665
|$10,024,220
|9
|Keystone Renewal PAC
|supports Pennsylvania Republicans
|$27,493,122
|$9,831,467
|10
|LCV Victory Fund
|supports environmental issues
|$26,655,513
|$19,078,389
Note that some of the values in this table differ from the rest of the data used elsewhere on this site; see the FAQ.
This list includes only PACs that are designated with the FEC as independent expenditure only political committees (super PACs), and does not include hybrid PACs. To view all political action and party committees, including hybrid PACs, see the list of all PACs.
Recent expenditures
June 28, 2024 (disseminated June 25, 2024)
Support Blake Masters (Arizona House District 8)$12,349.00Defend American Jobs
Advertising expenses
IE-Masters-Media Production
June 14, 2024 (disseminated June 14, 2024)
Oppose Jamaal Bowman (New York House District 16)$11,123.00FairShake
Advertising expenses
IE-Bowman-Media Production
June 14, 2024 (disseminated June 15, 2024)
Oppose Trent Staggs (Utah Senate)$9,347.00Defend American Jobs
Advertising expenses
IE-Staggs-Media Production
June 14, 2024 (disseminated June 19, 2024)
Oppose Trent Staggs (Utah Senate)$136,995.00Defend American Jobs
Advertising expenses
IE-Staggs-Direct Mail Printing & Postage
June 14, 2024 (disseminated June 17, 2024)
Oppose Trent Staggs (Utah Senate)$136,995.00Defend American Jobs
Advertising expenses
IE-Staggs-Direct Mail Printing & Postage